Press Releases of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Ghana Garden and Flower Show

Ghana Garden, Flower Show makes history by going virtual

Ghana Garden and Flower Show

This year, for the first time, the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) is virtual, streaming live from 4th November, 2020 to 8th November 2020 on the show’s website, www.stratcomm-africa.com/gfs/.



With this year’s theme, “Live the Change,” the 2020 Ghana and Garden Flower Show is focusing on promoting more eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyles. Visitors have 24/7 access to the virtual exhibitor booths of some of Ghana’s best green-related businesses, with a fresh twist to the fun and competitions the Show is known for.



The Show is a flagship activity of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement and an initiative of communication powerhouse, Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa). It mobilizes members of the Movement, garden and flower enthusiasts, environmentalists and stakeholders from private and public sectors, local and international, to contribute to the realization of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) through the promotion of a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier and more beautiful Ghana.



Ms. Charlotte Osei, UN International Elections Commissioner and former Chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, a well- acknowledged garden enthusiast and a leading member of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, is the Special Guest of Honour for the opening ceremony of the Show and will formally open the Show.



Guest Speaker at the opening ceremony is Prof Daniel Bruce Sarpong, Dean of the School of Agriculture, University of Ghana, Legon. Her Excellency Shani Cooper- Zubida, Ambassador of Israel to Ghana and His Excellency Ron Strikker, Ambassador of the Royal Netherlands to Ghana, are special guests. Whinihin Jemide, who leads the Nigerian Garden and Flower Show, and Rosemary Kimunya of the Kenya Flower Festival will deliver goodwill messages at the opening ceremony.



The 2020 Ghana and Garden Flower Show features a new series called “Nurture 2 Bloom,” designed by Stratcomm Africa and delivered in partnership with Invest in Africa (IIA) and the MasterCard Foundation. “Nurture 2 Bloom” will feature a panel of some of Ghana’s top female leaders to discuss the unique value that women bring to the workplace and to society at large through their nurturing capabilities.



Papa Kwaku Osei, Head of Communications of Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa) says, “Through this virtual show, the movement continues to communicate Ghana’s unique flora and fauna and amazing green innovations to the world at large.



Stratcomm Africa is delighted to be working with the movement to promote this noble cause, using our award-winning skills in environmental communication. The Covid-19 pandemic offers a unique opportunity for an even wider global participation in the Show and greater exposure for exhibitors. You cannot miss the 2020 Ghana Garden and Flower Show!”



The underlisted activities are part of the exciting programme of for the 2020 Virtual Show:



1.Grand Opening- Wednesday 4th November 2020

2.Virtual Exhibition - 4th - 8th November 2020

3.Fun/Competition - 4th -8th November 2020

4.Enjoy my Garden (Garden Tours) - Thursday 5th November 2020

5.Your Questions answered - Thursday 5th/ 6th November 2020

6.Conference - Friday 6th November 2020

7.Inspiring Success Stories of Green Living - Saturday 7th November 2020

8.Nurture 2 Bloom - Saturday 7th November 2020

9.Closing Ceremony & Israeli Green Innovation Competition Awards- Sunday 8th November 2020



The general public are invited to send in questions about any aspect of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show; these will be answered at different times during the Show.



The Convenor of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, Ms. Esther A.N. Cobbah, Founder of Stratcomm Africa, says, “The advisory board of the movement is pleased with preparations toward this year’s virtual Show.



We are delighted to invite all to come and enjoy this Show that remains a platform for green education, showcasing outstanding exhibitors as well as providing entertainment. We encourage all Ghanaians to take up the wonderful exposure the Show provides to a lifestyle that is beneficial not only to individuals, but to the larger society. A Green Ghana is a healthy, beautiful and wealthy Ghana!”



Ms. Cobbah added: “With our partners from Nigeria and Kenya linking up, we will also be connecting Africa through Gardens and Flowers. Together we promote a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier, more Beautiful Africa. Indeed, the world is better with Gardens and Flowers and we must keep celebrating this.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.