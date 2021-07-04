Ghana Football Awards: Hearts' Ibrahim Salifu wins male best home-based player

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Ibrahim Salifu has been voted the best home-based player of the year at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre.



The Hearts of Oak playmaker beat competition from WAFA's Augustine Boakye and Olympics' Gladson Awako to grab the prestige awards some three matches left to end of the Premier League.



The 21-year-old has 8 NASCO MVP Awards with 7 assists, 3 goals out 26 league matches this season.



Salifu joined Hearts of Oak during the second window transfer in February and saw a remarkable success in the Phobian set up.



He was Phenomenal for Eleven Wonders before his all his urgent arrival at the camp of the Rainbows.



He physical presence was not felt at the awards as he is currently with Hearts of Oak team that will play hosts to Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday in their Matchday 32 clash in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League



