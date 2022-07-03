Ghana Football Awards: Asante Kotoko sweep five awards

Sports News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko dominated the night, sweeping five awards at the fourth edition of the Ghana Football Awards.



The event came off on Saturday, July 3 at the Accra International Conference center.



Kotoko claimed coach of the year, club of the year, vibrant club on social media, special fan(s) of the year and Ghanaian Club Chief Executive of Officer of the year.



It was an eventful night as seventeen persons or groups were awarded for their performance in the year in review while a few others were honored for their contribution to football in Ghana.



Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku bagged two awards including the biggest of the night.



Just like Djiku, Ghana Premier League goal king, Yaw Annor also walked home with two awards.



While Kotoko dominated the whole night and the male front, Ampem Darkoa were the most awarded female side on the night.



It was an exciting and thrilling event as top Ghanaian musicians, Tinny, Keche and Sefa the roof on fire with amazing performances respectively.



Here are the full awards



Womens’s Coach of the year - Joe Nana Adakwa (Ampem Darkoa Ladies)



Men’s Coach of the year - Prosper Narteh(Asante Kotoko)



Living Legend Award - Abedi Pele



(Citation) Thumps Up award - Tom Vernon(Right to Dream) and Richard Duah Nsenkyire(Samatex CEO)



Team of the year - Asante Kotoko



Special Fan(s) of the year - Porcupine Tertiary



Ghanaian club CEO of the year - Nana Yaw Amponsah



Best International Award - Sadio Mane



Goalkeeper of the year - Idrissu Abdulai



Most Vibrant Club on Social media - Asante Kotoko



Womens’ footballer of the year - Grace Asantewaa



Home-based footballer of the year- Yaw Annor



Goal of the year award - Mizak Asante



Ghana Premier League Goal king - Yaw Annor



Odartey Lamptey Future star award - Felix Afena Gyan



Foreign based footballer of the year- Alexander Djiku



Footballer of the year - Alexander Djiku



