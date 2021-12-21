You are here: HomeSports2021 12 21Article 1428886

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association to go on two-week break

The Ghana Football Association has announced a two-week break ahead of Christmas, starting on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

During the period, the association’s secretariat in Accra will not be opened to stakeholders and the general public.

However, their electronic channels, digital and other communication platforms will still be operational.

They will resume work on Tuesday, January 04, 2022, six days before the Black Stars opening match at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Some GFA officials are expected to be with the team in Doha, Qatar where they will prepare for the tournament.

Black Stars are drawn in Group C and open their account against one of the favorites Morocco.

Their next group game is against Gabon, led by embattled Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before playing Comoros.

