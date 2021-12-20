Ghana Football Association statement on purported Extraordinary Congress

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

The Ghana Football Association (The GFA) has received a number of calls from the media and other stakeholders enquiring whether or not the Association is holding an extraordinary Congress on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.



Some members of the GFA have also informed the Secretariat that they have been called by persons purporting to present to them that the Ghana Football Association is organising an Extraordinary Congress and that the GFA needs names of their delegates.



The Ghana Football Association finds the development as very unfortunate and wishes to state categorically that the GFA has not called an Extraordinary Congress and has not requested for names of delegates for Congress.



The Association further wishes to assure its members and all stakeholders that as stated earlier, the Association is engaging with FIFA Governance on a number of issues including the proposals to expand the Executive Council and the GFA Congress.



The GFA has engaged Division One League clubs, where the Executive Council’s decision of suspending the new competition pyramid (18 club Supa League, 10 Regional Championships etc) was announced and discussed as well as other issues.



The GFA has met the newly elected Executives of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) with another meeting scheduled for Tuesday, December 21, 2021, with the 18 Women’s Premier League clubs.



The Association will continue with its engagements with the remaining members including Premier League clubs, Regional Football Associations, Coaches Association, Futsal and Beach Soccer.



Once again, the GFA wishes to state that the entire membership of the Association would be informed through official Notice and Convocation on GFA letterhead, should the Association organise a Congress (be it Ordinary or Extraordinary Congress).