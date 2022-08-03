Ghana FA to unveil headline sponsors for Premier League and Women's PL

Soccer News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Ghana Football Association (GFA) will reveal headline sponsors for the Ghana Premier League and Women's Premier League on Wednesday according to reports.



Betpawa, a betting company, has agreed to sponsor the Ghana Premier League and will invest heavily to make it more competitive and appealing.



Whereas Malta Guineas will sponsor the Women's competition, which has had no headline sponsor since its inception in 2012, giving the clubs a huge boost.



The Ghana Premier League last had a headline sponsor in 2018, when Zylofon Cash agreed to a $10 million deal.



However, the five-year agreement was abruptly terminated, and the league has been without a title sponsor for the last three years.



For all his achievements since assuming office, one of the drawbacks of the Kurt era has been a lack of a sponsor for the Ghana League.



Currently, there are low levels of remuneration in the Ghana league, leading to an exodus of the league’s finest players at the end of every football season.



In the just-ended league, the top scorer Yaw Annor has signed for Egyptian side Ismaily in a deal worth about $200,000.



There is some belief within the FA hierarchy that some of the player exoduses will be curtailed with teams in the local league in a better position to pay decent wages because of new deals.



