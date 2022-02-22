Ghana FA to contact Crystal Palace midfielder for Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hudson-Odoi tight-lipped over Ghana switch



Mohammed Salisu yet to reveal intentions to play against Nigeria



GFA searches for new Black Stars players abroad



Crystal Palace youngster Jerusan Rak-Sakyi could end up joining the Black Stars for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in March 2022.



According to reports, officials of the Ghana Football Association have already made contacts with the player and are working around the clock to get the promising attacker to feature for the Black Stars in future.



With Nigeria making a conscious attempt to snatch the majority of their European-born talent, the GFA has devised a similar strategy to acquire Ghanaian youthful stars to play for the West African side in Europe.



Despite representing England at the U-20 level, Rak-Sakyi is still eligible to play for Ghana’s senior side.



The 19-year-old has impressed Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira and his staff this season after making his first senior appearance against Chelsea last season. The player has been promoted to the senior training session.



Patrick Vieira described the speedy winger as “a kid who spent pre-season with us and I was really pleased with what he’s been doing on the field,” said the Frenchman. “He’s a really lovely kid and when he came on at 3-0 I just wanted him to get on the ball.



“He’s a good dribbler, can score goals as well so I wanted him to be a bit higher on the field, but he spent most of the time behind the ball defending. He’s a young, talented player and we have to work with him to try to help him.”