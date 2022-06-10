Ghana FA starts discussion with Black Stars players over World Cup bonuses

Sports News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Ghana Football Association has started discussion with Black Stars players over World Cup bonuses to avoid a potential row, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



Ghanaian authorities have initiated talks with the leadership of the group to sort out monetary issues before the start of the global showpiece in Qatar in November this year.



Officials are also set to implement a code of conduct which they hope will prevent future rows with the national team over bonus payment.



The move is to ensure there is no repeat of the dispute that embarrassed the West African nation at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



Ghana's players boycotted training in protest at not receiving their money during the tournament, forcing the country's government to fly $3m (£1.8m) in cash to Brazil.



A revised payment of a $100,000 promised to each player for making it into the final 23-man squad for the tournament staged in Brazil was delayed by the Sports Ministry.



Subsequent promises made by authorities about when exactly the monies will be paid to the players failed to materialize, resulting in a player revolt in the Ghana camp ahead of their final group game against Portugal.



The Black Stars refused to train for two sessions in the lead up to the 2-1 defeat to Portugal in protest of the delayed payment of appearance fees.



The Kurt Okraku administration are acting swiftly to avoid a potential bonus row at the tournament after holding talks with players over their entitlements.



Ghana have been handed a tough group where they will battle old foes Uruguay and Portugal as well as Asian giants South Korea.