Ghana FA secures 100 substitution boards to boost Regional Leagues

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

These boards add to the other electronic substitution gadgets acquired by the Association last season.



Referees Manager at the Association, Mr. Alex Kotey confirmed receipt of the substitution boards during the presentation of FIFA Badges to referees at the GFA Secretariat last Wednesday.



“We have taken delivery of 100 manual substitution boards to be distributed to the RFA’s and some league centres in the division one and Women’s Premier League without substitution boards.



“It is our aim to enhance refereeing and as we keep on equipping referees. The referees also use the electronic boards and we hope to buy more of them," he explained.



These interventions by the GFA, are aimed at improving refereeing to enhance their performance across competitions.







