Soccer News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana FA rescinds decision to hold Congress through videoconferencing

Ghana FA logo

The Ghana Football Association has rescinded the decision to hold its 26th Congress virtually after the Ghana President HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lifted the ban on holding conferences, award ceremonies, workshops amongst others.



About a fortnight ago, the Ghana FA notified its members of the association of its intention to hold the congress via videoconferencing going by a directive of the Registrar of Companies.



"Kindly be informed that pursuant to Bulletin No 1 of 2020 of the Registrar general’s Department, the congress shall be held through video conferencing as directed by the Registrar of companies [under section 378[2] of the companies Act 2019 [Act 992] due to the ban on Public gathering [current limit is 100 persons whiles congress membership alone is 122, executive Council is 12, staff and media," the statement read.



According to a report by Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, the Ghana FA Executive Council met on Monday to review the decision and will now hold a face-to-face Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram 27 August 2020.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.