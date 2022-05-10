Ghana FA invites two top Premier League officials over betting allegations

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United president Kingsley Owusu Achau and Alhaji Amadu Moro Brimah, a board member of Hearts of Oak, have been invited by the Ghana Football Association to assist with investigations of betting and match-fixing.



The duo are expected at the Ghana FA secretariat on Thursday May 12,2022.



Achau in a recent interview with Accra-based Asempa FM claimed top Ghana Premier League club officials bet on matches



And for Brimah, he claimed on Starr FM that: ''Betting activities by some club officials are done to better the financial situations of their respective clubs.''



A publication on the Ghana FA website read: ''All cases of match manipulation and betting are contrary to the provisions of the GFA Code of Ethics 2019, GFA Premier League Regulations 2019 and the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.



''The GFA has reminded both officials that the FIFA and GFA Code of Ethics impose duties on participants in football to assist the Association and FIFA in eradicating such ills from the game- the Duty to Disclose and the Duty to Cooperate.''