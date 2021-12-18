Ghana FA in talks with either Egypt or Sudan for pre-AFCON friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association is in talks with either Egypt or Sudan for a pre-2021 Africa Cup of Nations friendly.



The Black Stars are expected to begin camping in Doha, Qatar next week to kick-start preparations for the continental showpiece in Cameroon in January.



The four-time African champions will play African champions Algeria during their training camp in the Gulf.



Ghana FA spokesperson Henry Asante Twum has revealed plans to engage either record title-holders Egypt or Sudan in a pre-AFCON friendly.



"Black stars management committee is in talks with either Egypt or Sudan for a friendly game even though they have already arranged the Algeria friendly and black Stars provisional squad will be out by next week." Asante Twum told Kumasi-based Light FM on Saturday.



The test matches are a form part of the preparations of the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations next month in Cameroon.



Algeria are currently unbeaten in their 33 matches in all competitions and clear favorites to defend their title when the tournament begins in January.



The last meeting between Ghana and the Fennec Foxes was in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations where Ghana won 1-0 in the end.



Legendary striker Asamoah Gyan netted the match-winner in the additional minutes of the match.