Ghana FA in talks to appoint ex-Spurs coach as new Black Stars assistant coach

Source: footballghana.com

Information gathered by footballghana.com is indicating that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in talks to appoint former Tottenham Hotspurs coach, Fritz Markus as a new assistant head coach.



As reported by your most trusted Ghanaian online portal last week, Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac has requested for a new technical hand ahead of the start of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



This is because Borussia Dortmund gaffer Otto Addo who is one of the deputy coaches of the Ghana national team will likely not be available for the AFCON next month due to the fact that the Bundesliga will be ongoing.



In a bid to boost the technical bench, it has hence become necessary for a new assistant to be appointed to work with Milovan Rajevac and Maxwell Konadu.



Today, information gathered has revealed that talks are far advanced for the job to be given to ex-Spurs coach Fritz Markus.



He has in the past worked with Austria and New Zealand and has loads of experience under his sleeves.



Fritz Markus was earlier this year in Ghana where he took part in the Ghana FA and UEFAs four-day workshop for coaches in Ghana.