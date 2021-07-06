Ghana FA hands Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi one match ban

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko SC forward Emmanuel Gyamfi has been handed a one-match ban following his misconduct in the league game against Inter Allies FC.



Gyamfi stamped on Allies player Andy Okpe in the 65th minute which was an off-ball incident at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu few weeks ago.



The GFA Disciplinary Committee charged Gyamfi for misconduct and pleaded guilty.



In accordance with article 12 (b) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, the Kotoko deputy captain has been banned for one league match.



Gyamfi will thus miss the matchday 33 premiership match against Bechem United on Sunday 11 July 2021 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



A fine of GHC1000.00 has also been imposed on the 24-year-old.