Ghana FA gets US$1 million donation for national teams

Sports News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association has received a one-million-dollar donation from KGL Group to support the country's national teams.



This follows an appeal by Ghana president H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to corporate bodies to help fund the various football teams managed by the Ghana FA under the Sports Ministry.



This comes in hand for the senior national team, the Black Stars, who will commence the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this year and the Africa Cup of Nations finals scheduled to take place in Cameroon next January.



KGL Group is a full-fledged digital services provider operating *959# online lottery under the mandate of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) as its legally licensed online lotto marketing company.



Its subsidiaries are KEED, KGL Technology and KGL Foundation.



Corporate Affairs Director of KGL Group, Ken Mpare said: ''KGL's social accountability goes beyond just giving back to society or charity cases, but encompasses the complete integration of KGL's business divisions and operations to impact all aspects of society economically, socially, and environmentally.



In receiving the presentation, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif expressed his delight about the collaboration towards developing sport especially with the support geared towards the national teams.



Ghana FA president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku added: "This move will go a long way in helping the institution's quest towards repositioning Ghana football as the nation’s premier sports and to prepare very well for the intended assignments.''