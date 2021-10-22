Ghana FA delegation visits injured Tema Youth goalkeeper Christian Addai after surgery

Sports News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

A Ghana Football Association (GFA) delegation led by vice president Mark Addo has paid a visit to injured Tema Youth goalkeeper Christian Addai after his surgery.



The goalkeeper suffered a broken leg injury last week while in action for his team in the Division One League Super Cup against Bibiani Gold Stars.



With the severity of the injury, he was immediately admitted to the hospital, and plans were made for him to undergo surgery.



Earlier this week, Christian Addai had his surgery and has already started his road to recovery.



Today, the injured goalkeeper was surprised when the vice president of the Ghana FA, Mark Addo led a delegation from the association to pay him a visit.



With a get well soon balloon, the FA managed to put a smile on the face of the goalkeeper who is determined to make full recovery in time to help his team in the 2021/2022 football season.