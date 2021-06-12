Ghana FA chief talks up Cote d'Ivoire friendly ambitions

Sports News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: goal.com

Ghana are determined to beat Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday to meet expectations, Black Stars management committee chairman George Amoakoh has stated.



The four-time African champions are set to welcome the Elephants for an international friendly fixture in Cape Coast.



The game forms part of Ghana's preparations for the beginning of the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



"We are determined for the game; we are not going to joke. Ghanaians have high expectations and we know the task is not something small," Amoakoh told Happy FM.



“Fortunately the crop of players we have in camp now are comporting themselves very well and they are doing well in training. So I hope it continues to show in an enhanced performance.



“We should believe in the team and I’m sure they will deliver."



Ghana come into Saturday's tie on the back of a 1-0 friendly away defeat to Morocco on Tuesday.



"Today, we will have a meeting to discuss the match," Ghana coach Akonnor said on Wednesday.



"What we did right and what went wrong and we look forward to the Ivory Coast match and going to that game, we have to do video analysis and see how bet we can play and of course outsmart them and win the match.



"We need to win and that is what we are concerned about. We don’t need to destroy what we have done.



"The discipline, work ethics, cohesion of the team, team spirit, I think we need to keep it going, it’s important for us."



Ghana are set to welcome back Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu Henry, who both missed the Morocco trip after arriving late to camp.



Captain Andre Ayew, who was an 80th minute substitute against the Atlas Lions, is expected to be handed a starting spot on Saturday.



In September, Ghana, who are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to secure a return to the World Cup after missing out of the 2018 championship, face Ethiopia and South Africa in their first two games of the qualifiers.