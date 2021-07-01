Ghana FA bans Phar Rangers for five years

Sports News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has handed Division One League club Phar Rangers a five-year ban after they were found guilty of misconduct.



“That Phar Rangers FC is hereby suspended from all competitions of the Ghana Football Association for a period of five (5) years effective this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the Division One League Regulations,” the Disciplinary Committee ruling read on Wednesday.



“That accordingly, Phar Rangers FC shall only be allowed to join the Regional Football Association league upon the return after five season at the lowest league of the region.”



“The Shareholders and Directors of Phar RangersFC on the records are hereby also banned from all football activities for a period of five (5) years effective from this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the GFA Division One League Regulations.”

“Having suspended Phar Rangers FC from all competitions of the GFA, the Disciplinary Committee hereby furthers orders that the players of the club shall apply and shall be granted free agent status by the Players’ Status Committee of the GFA, free all encumbrances save the conditions attached to the transfers from their previous clubs to Phar Rangers FC.”



“The Disciplinary Committee further orders that the suspension of Phar Rangers FC shall not relieve the club of its financial obligations which have already accrued towards the GFA or any member of the Association.”



Phar Rangers were charged with misconduct by the Ghana FA after it withdrew from all competitions from the association, forcing the association to activate regulations on the club’s withdrawal with immediate effect.



The club fell short of providing a just cause for its decision to withdraw. Thus, they rescinded their earlier decision following an intervention by the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).



But that did not stop GFA from going ahead to charge with two counts; withdrawing from all GFA competitions without just cause after 2020/21 Division League had started and withdrawing from all GFA’s competitions whilst failing to give a satisfactory reason for the withdrawal from the 2021 FA Cup competition.



The Disciplinary Committee found the club guilty and has punished them.



As a result of the ban, any match that Phar Rangers FC is scheduled to play shall be considered forfeited and accordingly three (3) points and three (3) goals shall be awarded in favour of the opposing club.



The club has three days to appeal the decision.