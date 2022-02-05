Ghana FA averts collision with government over new coach for Black Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has avoided an unwanted collision with government as the local federation has agreed with the country's authorities over the next coaching direction of the senior national team the Black Stars.



The GFA was on the verge of an ugly clash with government over the replacement of Milovan Rajevac but last minute moves by the federation leaders has ensured that they are now on the same level.



The Kurt Okraku-led body was seen to be battling government over who the next Ghana coach will be after failing to name the next manager of the team, one week following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac.



The GFA was interested in making Otto Addo the Black Stars interim coach for the two World Cup playoffs against Nigeria next month, but government wanted former Brighton manager Chris Hughton as the next boss and to take charge immediately for the matches against the Super Eagles.



The decision has seen both parties through their surrogates clash over the identity of the new coach, as the debate continued over who would lead the Black Stars.



With the GFA now softening its position to allow Hughton to fully take charge of the Black Stars, a fierce Government v GFA fight has been avoided.



As it stands, the Sports Ministry, who are in charge of paying coaches have had a meeting with Hughton as well as the FA.



Sources close to the ministry have revealed Chris Hughton will be manager manager of the Black Stars in the coming days.



The Black Stars will face Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup in March, with a new manager in charge.



