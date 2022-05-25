Ghana FA announce Black Stars technical team to steer affairs until December 2022

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that coach Otto Addo will continue as the man in charge of the national team, the Black Stars.



In addition, the football association in a statement today has disclosed that the Germany-trained tactician will have George Boateng and Didi Dramani as his two deputies.



Meanwhile, former Brighton manager Chris Hughton also keeps his job from the world cup playoff match as the technical advisor for the national team.



“The Ghana Football Association has appointed Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as coaches of the senior national team, the Black Stars until the end of December 2022.



“The quartet who masterminded Ghana's qualification to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament will stay on to see to Ghana's preparation to the world cup, the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and the world cup itself,” a statement from the Ghana FA said on Tuesday night.



It adds, “This follows an exhaustive negotiation and engagement with all relevant stakeholders including the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



“The Coaches will soon name their squad for Matchday 1 and 2 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nation Cote D'lvoire 2023 qualifiers and the four-nation tournament in Japan.”