Ghana FA, RANA Motors announce official Match Ball Carrier programme

Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association and RANA Motors - Authorized distributors of Kia in Ghana have announced the Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) programme ahead of the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.



The Official Match Ball Carrier is a platform for kids to take the first step onto the pitch carrying the match ball on his/her hands alongside the two teams, in front of millions of football fans.



In Ghana, RANA Motors in collaboration with the Ghana Football Association will seek to select a credible winner to represent Ghana as the official Match Ball Carrier in one of the games during this year's tournament.



These little kids between the ages of 10-14 will be selected across the country through the Regional Ghana Football Associations for vetting and screening after which the top candidates would move to Accra for the last lap.



In attendance was Executive Council Member Dr. Tony Aubynn. Others included Kojo Damenya – PR and Media Manage of Rana Motors, Shirry Borketey Manison – Marketing Manager of RANA Motors, Alex Kuntah – Sales Manager (KIA Vehicles), and Sona Cheema – Sales Passenger and Light Commercial Vehicles – Rana Motors.



The Ghana Football Association was ably represented by Samuel Aboabire – Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, Simon Ehomah – Western Regional Football Association Chairman, Robert Duncan and Daniel Agbogah – Chairmen of Central and Volta Regional Football Associations respectively.



Interested boys and girls in that age bracket are to contact our regional Football Association officers for further details and enquiries.



Participation



Ball Boys/Girls with football talent from across the countryGFA to select 2 kids from each of the 16 regions; total of 32 kids to be proposed for shortlisting and selection by Rana Motors -Rana Motors will also likely invite entries via our digital platforms - Entrants are to submit 2 video recordingsup to 60 seconds speaking about their football story and another showing their footballing skillsSelection process must be fair and transparent - GFA is required to share regional selection report with Rana MotorsWinner selection is up to the discretion of Rana Motors - Selection process must be completed by mid-September.