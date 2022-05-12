Ghana FA President Kurt Okraku denies purported scheduled meeting with Chris Hughton

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has denied the purported meeting with Chris Hughton.



The Irish-Ghanaian trainer was appointed as the interim Black Stars technical advisor for the 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria.



He aided Otto Addo in securing qualification to the biggest soccer mundial to be staged in Qatar.



Earlier reports in the local media suggested the Ghana FA boss will engage Chris Hughton in meeting as they edge closer in appointing a permanent Black Stars technical team.



But Kurt Okraku in post has rubbished such media reports and has called on Ghanaians to treat it with the needed contempt it deserves.



“Rumour mongering is becoming the order of the day in football...Just to be clear, I do not have a scheduled meeting with Chris Hughton”



Meanwhile, the FA President has confirmed the FA is working to keep Otto Addo and other coaching staffs ahead of the upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers and World Cup tournament.



“The FA, having assessed the work of the technical team of the Black stars, and having engaged all relevant stakeholders, is working to keep Otto, Didi, George and Chris in their respective roles for all immediate assignments”



“Official announcement expected shortly.... Other need areas of the technical team that the Coach has identified is being addressed” he posted on Facebook.