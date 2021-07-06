Ghana FA Executive Council to hold emergency meeting over recent crowd violence

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday over the recent crowd disorder.



The latest instalment of crowd violence took place at the Sunyani Coronation park in a crucial second-tier match involving BA United and Real Tamale United.



Fans of BA United went berserk at home, throwing missiles and chasing centre referee Maxwell Hanson for awarding a penalty against the side.



The action disrupted the match and has since been called off.



The recent spate of crowd violence at match venues has necessitated in a an emergency meeting by the powerful council.



The GFA is expected to come out with an official statement after Wednesday’s meeting and outline ways of curbing the recent unfortunate happenings.