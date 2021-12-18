Ghana FA Exco member Frederick Achempong gets CAF appointment

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong has been appointed as General Coordinator for this year's African Super Cup between Egyptian giants Alh Alhy and Raja Casablanca of Morocco.



Acheampong's Confederation of African Football (CAF) appointment was confirmed on Saturday with the match scheduled for Wednesday, December 22 in Qatar.



CAF has mandated Achemapong to ensure the smooth organization and success of the match which will take place at Al Rayyan Stadium - one of the venues of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



His task also includes team arrangements, stadium and training field preparation, match day operations, media and spectator services and security.



Record holders Al Ahly are aiming for a second successive Super Cup title but Raja are confident of stopping them.



Ahly won the Champions League while Raja are Confederation Cup holders.