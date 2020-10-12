Press Releases of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: Ghana Energy Awards

Ghana Energy Awards: Shortlisted nominees out

GEA '20 nominees

The shortlisted nominees for the 4th edition of the prestigious Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) have been announced today.



Featured in the list are top players in the country's power, petroleum and renewable energy sub sectors vying for the number one spot in each of the 14 competitive categories.



Competition is tight for all the Awards categories including the Apex Energy Personality of the Year, Chief Executive of the Year, Energy Company of the Year, Innovation project of the year, Rising Star, Energy Reporter of the Year, and many more.



Under the auspices of the Ministry of Energy and the World Energy Council Ghana, this industry-based awards scheme is aimed at recognising excellence and impactful innovation within the energy sector.



This year's event is under the theme: “Excelling in Crisis: The Energy Sector in a Covid-19 Era”.



It is organised by the Energy Media Group, in collaboration with CH-Business Consulting Ghana.



The 2020 Ghana Energy Awards is happening on Friday October 30, 2020 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra at 6:30pm prompt.



Special Guest of Honour for the night is the Honourable Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu.



Industry partners for this initiative are the Bui Power Authority, Ghana Grid Company, Ghana Gas, Volta River Authority, Energy Commission, Menergy Technologies, Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, ECG, PURC, Association of Oil Marketing Companies, COPEC Ghana.



Validation is done by MAZARS Ghana.



For Tickets and Sponsorship, contact +233 55 930 0631 and +233 54 155 5561. Also send your enquiries to info@ghanaenergyawards.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.