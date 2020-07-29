Press Releases of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: Ghana College of Pharmacists

Ghana College of Pharmacists goes virtual with Membership Graduation 2020 ceremony

2nd Membership Graduation ceremony on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, online

The Ghana College of Pharmacists held its 2nd Membership Graduation ceremony on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, online due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The ceremony which had its opening remark done by the Chairman of the College, Nana Chairman, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Omanhene of Akwamu, who acknowledged the presence of Vice President, Pharm Joseph Nyoabge, Rector, Pharm Yvonne Yirenkyiwaa Esseku, Members of the Governing Council, Members of the Academic Board and Graduating Candidates, had 22 specialist pharmacists graduands.



He introduced the event to its audience both online and offline, in his speech, he read, “As a training institution for specialists in various fields of pharmacy and related disciplines, it is important that graduation ceremonies are held periodically to recognize the achievements of duly qualified candidates. This is one such occasion.



This ceremony gives the College the opportunity to discuss with attendees what the graduating pharmacists have had to undergo to get this far.”



“It also affords the opportunity to share with these specialist pharmacists the expectations we all have of them, as a College, as recipients of their services, as a nation, and as their family and friends. When professionals undergo further training to become specialists, we expect their new acquired knowledge and skills to reflect in the work they do.



Recipients of their services expect to see improved service delivery with even better outcomes. Specialization by health care professionals should result in more effective implementation of health policies resulting, overall, in a healthier population.”



According to him, the Ghana College of Pharmacists also expects that the specialists who have been trained there will excel in their fields of endeavor and thereby project the image of the College.



The welcome remarks were done by the Vice President Pharm Joseph Nyoagbe on behalf of the President of the College also acknowledged the presence of the Minister of Health, Kweku Agyeman Manu who was the Special Guest speaker.



The Vice president of the college in his speech congratulated the new graduates. He said, “To our 2020 Membership class, your graduation today is a testament to the fact that you have worked hard and burnt the candle at both ends; you have withstood the challenges in combining working lives with learning and have sacrificed your energies and times to come this far. Today, the Ghana College of Pharmacists is officially telling you Ayekoo !!!.



The college wishes that this historic ceremony will take place with pomp and splendor befitting a special event of such significance and importance but…. this cannot be as you are all aware of the difficult times we find ourselves with the global COVID- 19 pandemic.



However, it remains a special day, and let’s observe it as such. Dear Graduands, mother of Ghana is proud of you and expects a lot from you.”



He cautioned graduands to uphold and promote the ethical standards and virtues of pharmacy as they go out to practice, “You owe it a duty to add value to the pharmacy practice in terms of your professional deliveries and dispositions. You are therefore to make that difference in the quality of life of patients and clients that come in contact with you during your line of duty.



From today, you are going to be recognized and respected, by your peers, mentees, and seniors as pharmacists with enhanced knowledge with advanced critical thinking skills. Strive to live up to those expectations.”



“Distinguished graduands, Do allow your acquired knowledge and skills reflect positively in your practice. Proffer and devise innovative ways of solving the numerous challenges facing our healthcare system in Ghana, be it at the household, facility, institutional or national levels…be the apostles of the new face of pharmacy we all yearn for.



It is the belief that doing the same would also be in tandem with the vision and ideas that embody the global vision as espoused by WHO/FIP for a pharmacist that is to be a caregiver, decision-maker, communicator, manager, life-long-learner, teacher and leader.”



Pharm Joseph Nyoagbe encouraged graduands to go out and breathe life into dry bones and transform the society in terms of health as well as believing in themselves and approach life with hard work, passion, integrity, humility, and diligence. “Believe in God and may success crown all your endeavors. Accept my congratulations once more and Thank you all for your attention.”



The 22 graduands which include; 19 clinical Pharmacists 3 quality Assurance pharmacists and 1 Drug and Herbal medicine production swore the oath of secrecy and was formerly admitted as members of the Ghana College of Pharmacists by the Chairman of the College, Nana Chairman, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, Omanhene of Akwamu, “and you now have the privilege to use the title ‘Member Ghana College of Pharmacists which can be shortened as ( MGCPharm)”



Mrs. Martha Gyan Lutterodt who spoke on behalf of the Health Minister congratulated the new members and challenged them to aim higher and also upgrade to various areas to specialize and also have an impact on their societies.



The Chairman of the College added that “There is very little I can say that has not already been said. Although your journey to this point of graduation has been largely a personal one, it is important to remember that the rest of the journey is one of service; not merely for the convenience of secure employment but to uphold our core values of Professionalism, Humility, and Service, and to become worthy ambassadors of the College.



In the celebratory exhilaration that will no doubt visit your new qualification, I would like you to pause and consider the significance of your achievement against the backdrop of the events of the past few Coronavirus dominated months. Let the resilience that you have displayed during this period be the motivation that propels your career to great heights.



He advised that, “Remember always that although it is good to be smart, it is smarter to be good. Being Good at what you do, is what will set you apart. Congratulations to you all and may God bless you.”



The college has open admissions for October intake and encourage pharmacists to take advantage and register for the programme to become a specialist pharmacist said by the rector in her speech.







https://web.facebook.com/gcpharmacists







CRITERIA FOR AWARD OF MEMBERSHIP



Presentation



The Specialist Health Training and Plant Medicine Research Act 2011, (Act 833) mandates the College among others to perform the following functions;



1.To organize and supervise specialist training, promote continuous professional development and support research in Pharmacy and related disciplines,

2.Conduct and organize specialist examinations in pharmacy and related disciplines,

3.Award diplomas and certificates on completion of specialists training and confer professional distinctions.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.