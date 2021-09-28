Ghana Coach Milovan Rajevac hand call-ups to five local players

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: GNA

New Black Stars Coach Milovan Rajevac has named five local players in his 32-man provisional squad for Ghana's doubleheader against Zimbabwe in the African qualifiers for the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup next month.



The players include Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC) and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).



Richard Attah, Ismail Ganiyu, Philemon Baffour and Fatawu Issahaku have maintained their place in the squad having been previously called by former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor in the last World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah looks the favourite to grab the starting spot especially with the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori.



Ghana U-20 Ibrahim Danlad makes a comeback to the squad having received his first call up back in March in the qualifiers for the 2022 African Cup of Nations against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.



The youngster would be looking to build on his experience with the senior side considering his exploits for the youth sides over past years.



Kotoko's Ismail Ganiyu seems to have cemented a place in recent call ups likewise Abdul Fatawu Issahaku of Division One side, Steadfast FC.



The Black Stars would host the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium and play the return leg in Harare, Zimbabwe, October 12.