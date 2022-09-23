Tickets for Ghana- Brazil friendly sold out - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Black Stars' international friendly against Brazil has been reportedly been sold out.



According to seasoned journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah, who is with the team, all tickets for the match have been sold out.



This means there will be a full house at the 25,178 seated capacity Stade Océane in Le Have, France.



This will be the fifth meeting between the two, with Brazil winning the previous four.



The match is set to kick off at 18:00 GMT time.



After the Brazil friendly, the Black Stars will conclude their international break with a test against Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.





