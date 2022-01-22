Ghana Boxing Authority and Imax Media Group hold strategic technical meeting

Sports News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: GBA Communications

The management of Imax Media Group led by their group director, Mr. Fadi Fatal has engaged executive board members of the Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA) on various issues in connection with the upcoming Professional Boxing League Series.



The 5th of February 2022 has been earmarked as the first night of the Ghana Professional Boxing League.



The big event is scheduled to take place at the Bokum Boxing Arena in Accra and telecast live on Max TV with global LIVE streaming plus updates via affiliate media outlets.



Mr. Fadi Fatal was accompanied by a team of departmental heads for Television, Radio, and online at Imax Media Group who took time to outline the framework of the project.



The two key partners deliberated for hours on the dynamics and responsibilities of the launch and beyond.



Additionally, structures on the kind of support required from the GBA and all other stakeholders of the boxing league were stated.



Mr. Fattal explained the dynamics of content development, production, delivery, and management of boxers, managers, and promoters to ensure that television coverage and execution would be top-notch.



The President of the Ghana Boxing Authority Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye assured all partners and stakeholders that he was confident of the huge impact that the boxing project was about to make in the history of Ghana sports.



The GBA President was ably supported by the first Vice President Mr Rabbon Dodoo and senior executive board members who contributed to the discussion and provided expert input towards the impending launch.



Representing iMax Media were Head of Sports Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah, Production Director

Lawrence Sika Nartey, iMax OB Technical Director Michael Boamah, Head of Radio Frederick Amoah, and Online Content Producer Elijah Twumasi as well as a seasoned sports journalist/commentator Prince Annang.



The iMax managers took turns to pinpoint relevant content and production inputs whilst explaining what needs to be done to elevate the project to become one of the best of its kind in Africa and beyond.



The legendary Ghanaian boxing official Mr. J.A Annang took time to explain some technical issues relating to the twelve (12) registered boxing gyms and the participating boxers penciled for the boxing league.



The GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye expressed his profound gratitude to Imax Media Group for such an important engagement and went on to appeal to all stakeholders to play their parts with passion and commitment for a successful project that is very dear to his heart.



According to him, his ultimate agenda for such a wonderful initiative is to help nurture and groom credible and durable boxers who in the not too distant future, can bring the country honour with countless world titles.



The collaborative efforts of the Ghana Boxing Authority(GBA) and Imax Media Group is bringing back on the boxing radar in Ghana a concept that was last seen sixteen(16)years ago.



Imax Media Group signed a 1.7 million US dollars 5-year developmental partnership agreement with Ghana Boxing Authority to help revive the sport and provide Ghanaian boxers the platform to shape and nurture their talents and become world-beaters at the long run.