Sports News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Ghana Black Princesses lose 3-0 to USA in U-20 Women’s World Cup opener

Ghana’s Black Princesses started their campaign with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the United States of America in their opening group D game of the 2022 FIFA under-20 Women’s World Cup ongoing in Costa Rica.

The Princesses were in high spirits coming into the game but their hopes of getting a point from the game was dashed after they conceded their first goal minutes into the game.

USA captain, Michelle Cooper led by example as she scored the first with a header from a cross.
The Black Princesses made an attempt to respond but were reduced to 10 after the referee shown Jacqueline Owusu a red card after consulting VAR.

The Americans doubled their lead when Alyssa tapped in a cross from Michelle Cooper over Ghana's keeper to make it 2-0 before halftime.

After coming on for just four minutes Ally Sentnor scored the 3rd for the Americans to end Ghana’s hopes of picking a point in the game.

The Princesses nearly suffered another red card after a tackle from Cecilia Nyama but the referee overturned her decision following VAR consultation.

Ghana’s next game would be against Japan on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 17:00 GMT.

