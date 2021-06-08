Ghana Black Meteors suffer 10-0 aggregate humiliation in a friendly tie against Japan

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Meteors of Ghana has been hammered 4-0 by Japan's U-24 team in a second friendly game.



The game was played today, Tuesday, June 8 at the Best Denki Stadium in Fukuoka.



Japan's U24 are preparing for the upcoming Olympics that will be hosted in Tokyo scheduled for July



However, the Asian side proved too strong for the West African country once again after recording 4-0 win in the second international friendly.



Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin made some changes ahead of the game after the 6-0 defeat in the first game played on Saturday.



Despite Fabin's changes in his line-up that suffered 6-0 embarrassing defeat to Japan which saw Richmond Ayi, Frank Amoabeng, Joselpho Barnes and Frimpong Boateng getting starting berth couldn't prevent them from another heavy defeat.



Ghana lost the two scheduled friendly games on a 10-0 aggregate to the Blue Samurai of Japan.



Ghana will be making a trip to South Korea to face their U24 team in another two scheduled International friendlies on June 12 and June 15.