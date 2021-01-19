Press Releases of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Ghana Beverages Awards

Ghana Beverages Awards 2020 launched, nominations open

Chief Director for Global Media Alliance, Emma Wenani

Marketing and Communications Industry Leader, Global Media Alliance, has launched the 5th edition of the annual Ghana Beverages Awards (GBA).

The launch, which came off in Accra also paved the way for the opening of nominations in a lead up to the main event.



Being organised under the theme “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry”, the award scheme seeks to promote both local and foreign beverages as well as the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in Ghana.



The Award scheme also serves as an avenue to bring together different industry stakeholders to deliberate on current happenings, the future of the Ghanaian beverage industry and discuss progress paths.

Speaking after the launch, Chief Director for Global Media Alliance, Ms. Emma Wenani said,



“Over the years GBA has seen growth starting with the number of categories and entrants and continues to promise more excitement to its patrons. Last year, for instance, saw the institution of a beverage industry tour to enable the GBA Board to familiarize with the work and practices of the nominated companies. That initiative was of the new activities, which was introduced in the build-up to the 2019 Awards Night.”



“This year, GBA has classified Cocoa/Chocolate Product of the Year and Dairy Product of the Year as two separate categories unlike before. This is in acknowledgment to feedback from stakeholders, especially consumers,” she added.



Ms. Wenani expressed her appreciation to all stakeholders who have in diverse ways contributed to the successes of the award scheme and encouraged Ghanaians to contribute to national development through the patronage of locally manufactured goods including local beverages.



“I would like to sincerely thank all our industry players for their participation and support for Ghana Beverage Awards so far. By virtue of your support, GBA remains the reference point for identifying beverage companies who are in touch with their markets and contributing significantly to the Ghanaian economy,” she said.



The immediate past edition of GBA saw Club Beer emerge as winner of the ultimate award, Product of the Year with Manufacturer of the Year Award going to the Twellium Industrial Company Limited, among others.



Ghana Beverages Awards is organised in partnership with Perception Management International, Food Research Institute (FRI) under CSIR, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) and the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG).



On the media front, the award scheme is partnered by Citi FM, Happy FM, YFM, eTV Ghana and Business and Financial Times.