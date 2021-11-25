Ghana Beach Soccer has all the ingredients to be a huge success - FIFA Instructor

Sports News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: Ghana Beach Soccer Committee

The man widely acknowledged as the pioneer of Beach Soccer in Switzerland has heaped praises on the founders of the sand sport in Ghana.



Addressing participants at the ongoing FIFA Instructors,Coaches and Referees Course in Prampram, Angelo Schirinzi described the initial foundation work of Beach Soccer managers as tireless and sacrificial.



"At the beginning, you have to do everything from ground zero and work up slowly until others come in to support. For this I'm aware Ghana is not different. That is why I have a lot of respect for his (Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah) many years of dedication and passion to the vision".



Speaking to coaches, referees and club administrators, Angelo Schirinzi recalled how he jumped into his car and drove from Zurich to Monaco for nearly six hours to watch Eric Cantona play his first Beach Soccer competition in the year 2000.



"For me it was a natural instinct and today I can say it was one of my best decisions ever to bring this amazing sport to Switzerland. I can see exactly this same commitment and dedication by the Ghana Beach Soccer management here led by Yaw which we must support to succeed".



Angelo Schirinzi is the author of several manuals on the sand sport which has been approved by Beach Soccer Worldwide and is used as a reference book by all Beach Soccer affiliated countries across the globe.



The former World Cup trainer of Tahiti and Coordinator of Beach Soccer in the Bahamas believes that with a bit more push, Ghana can become a powerhouse on the continent as far as Beach Soccer is concerned.



"I would like to remind you that in Switzerland, we do not have any natural beaches so we create artificial venues and carry the sand there. Ghana is therefore like a gold mine because you have so many natural beaches here and all you need is infrastructure, investment and a long term plan".



The one week FIFA certified training course combining technical, officiating and aspects of management, will end on Friday 26th November 2021.