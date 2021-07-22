Ghana Beach Soccer goalie involved in near-fatal accident

Sports News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Ghana's first national team goalkeeper, Daniel Addo Goka has been hospitalized following a serious collision whilst riding a motorbike through the streets Keta in the Volta region.



The 30-year-old who plays for Keta Sunset who are 3 times league champions and African club champions has been one of the longest serving members of the Ghana national Beach Soccer team.



According to an eyewitness, the goalkeeper parked his motorcycle and was about to make deliveries when another motorcycle hit and ran him over.



Apart from a head injury, the 6'3 goalkeeper has also sustained multiple fractures to his legs, arms and back.



He was rushed from the Keta Municipal Hospital to the Regional Hospital in Ho for further treatment.



His said the goalkeeper will have to be operated upon and they are in dire need of financial support for the surgery to be performed.



The procedure, according to the mother of two young children will require a deposit which she does not have.