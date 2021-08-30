Ghana Athletics Association signs partnership deal with Tema Craft Brewery

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA), has announced a multi-year and multi-pronged partnership with a Ghanaian beverage company, Tema Craft Brewery (TCB), manufacturers of the Django range of beverages.



The GAA and Brewers of the Django Brothers, Tema Craft Brewery signed a 3-year partnership, making TCB an official beverage partner of the GAA.



This three-year deal would see TCB partner with the GAA in its systematic approach to growing Athletics in Ghana.



Mr. Karan Chimnani & Rahul Sapra, co-founders of TCB, expressed their excitement saying, “We are proud and excited to partner with the Ghana Athletics Association as an official beverage partner. As a Made-in-Ghana 360-beverage company, we take great pride in supporting the “Ghana to the World” agenda. Ghana Athletics is again at a golden era and we are thrilled to partner with the GAA in showcasing the immense talent we have, to the world.”



“This partnership with the GAA is a clear demonstration of TCB’s commitment to Athletics in Ghana and its development. We are pleased to be key partners with the GAA on this journey”. Christopher Opara, Chief Marketing Officer at Tema Craft Brewery said.



Speaking on this new partnership, the GAA President, Mr. Afelibiek Ababu noted that the TCB partnership agreement was initiated under his predecessor Prof. Francis Dodoo, stressing that, in cementing the agreement, GAA demonstrates its clear commitment to forging new partnerships in its quest to deliver a more refined product to athletes and fraternity.



Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, GAA’s 2nd Vice President who is also in charge of marketing and strategic communications noted that



“This partnership is a relief for development and competition as it guarantees one major national championship. TCB exclusive Athletics competition per year and a separate yearly grant to support GAA developmental activities at the regional level.”



Tema Craft Brewery is Ghana and West Africa’s first microbrewery, well known for their flagship brand, Django; bespoke non-alcoholic beverages and refreshing still & sparkling water as well as a premium range of craft beers.