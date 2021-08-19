Ghana Athletics Association endorses Asante Akyem Marathon

Other Sports of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: SportsLife

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has certified this year’s edition of the Asante Akyem Marathon.



In a letter from the GAA to the organizers of the event, SPORTLIFE on 18th August, 2021, they notified them of the association’s endorsement of the event.



According to the GAA, the Technical Committee had checked and marked the route of the marathon which they were satisfied with.



The Athletics Federation will therefore, provide technical assistance in a form of timing equipment and technical personnel to help organize the event to an international standard.



Registration for the 24km race from Konongo to Agogo is still ongoing. The first to thrid winners for this year’s event in the men’s category will walk away with GH¢5000, GH¢3000, and GH¢2000 respectively whiles the 4th - 10th participants will earn GHC 200 each.



In the female category, the winner will take home GH¢2000, GH¢1000 and GH¢500 for first three winners whiles 4th - 10th place athletes will earn 100 each.



This year’s Asante Akyem Marathon comes off on Saturday, 25th September, 2021.



GAA's letter to the AAM Organizers



