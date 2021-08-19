Ghana Athletics Association endorses Asante Akyem Marathon

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has certified this year’s edition of the Asante Akyem Marathon.



In a letter from the GAA to the organizers of the event, SPORTLIFE on 18th August, 2021, they notified them of the association’s endorsement of the event.



According to the GAA, the Technical Committee had checked and marked the route of the marathon which they were satisfied with.



The Athletics Federation will therefore, provide technical assistance in a form of timing equipment and technical personnel to help organize the event to an international standard.



Registration for the 24km race from Konongo to Agogo is still ongoing. Interested persons should contact 0243845377, 0244210315 or 0201216647 for free registration.



The winner for this year’s event in the men’s category will walk away with GHC 5000, Second takes GHC 3000, Third goes home with GHC 2000 and from 4th -10th will earn GHC 200 each.



In the Female’s category, the winner will take home GHC 2000, Second GHC 1000, Third GHC 500 and from 4th-10th to earn 100 each.



This year’s Asante Akyem Marathon comes off on Saturday, 25th September, 2021.







