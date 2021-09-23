Ghana Armwrestling marks five years

Bodybuilding of Thursday, 23 September 2021

The Patrons, Executive Board and members of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) has expressed profound gratitude to all stakeholders in the sporting industry as they mark five years of their acceptance into Ghana’s sports fraternity.



GAF was endorsed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports was inaugurated as the 40th Federation by the National Sports Authority in September 2017 and has encouraged Participation in 10 regions, trained Continental Referees and Coaches, Produced Champions and Administrators, Hosted Events, Built Brands and continue to make Armwrestling the sport of Choice.



In a short message from the Founder and President, Charles Osei Asibey, he thanked the Pullers, Board Members, partners from the Media, Corporate Institutions especially Kofikrom Pharmacy and Accra Brewery, National Sports Authority, Ministry of Youth & Sports, Federation Heads and all who have encouraged them over the period.



Since coming into the sporting scene, Ghana can boost of the only female senior referee in Africa Police Officer Alberta Boatemaa Ampomah, Director of Training in Africa Husseini Akueteh Addy, the Chairman of the Media Committee Mr. Ken Odeng Adade, Vice Chairman of the Medical Committee Dr, Prince Pambo, Chairman of the Covid-19 Safety Committee Kofi Addo-Agyekum, a World Junior Referee, the Deputy General Secretary of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa and more from Ghana including a number of referees who serve on the Africa Referees Panel.



The Ghana Armwrestling Federation can proudly boast of 19 products aimed at the development and encouraging participation by many in schools, institutions and the communities. The institution of Armwrestling Clubs, the Athletes Brigade, Coaches Chamber and the Referees Commission with active website and interactive social media platforms also has been a major achievement.



Affiliated to the Ghana Olympic Committee, World and Africa Armwrestling Federations, the national team, The “Golden Arms” have been to all major competitions organized by the international bodies winning a record medal haul of 128 continental medals with 57% being gold medals.



Ghana Armwrestling which is ranked tops on the continent for development and participation at all levels boast of the top athletes and African Champions. Ghana has been very influential on the continent administratively and technically.