Ghana Amputee team to pocket $2k after AFCON triumph

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Ghana Amputee team wins second AFCON title





The Ministry of Youth and Sports(MoYS) is set to reward Ghana Amputee National with $2,000 each for winning the African Cup of Nations for Amputee Football.



The sector Minister Mustapha Usif met the team in the early hours of Tuesday, December 14 after their brilliant performance at the tournament.



The MoYS announced during the meeting that each will receive the aforementioned amount, according to sportsghana.com.



The Black Challengers defeated Liberia 3-2 to emerge as the winners for the second time. Their first trophy game against the same opposition was in 2007.



The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif used the platform to urge the Ghana National Amputee Football Association to find an amicable solution to their internal fighting.



He also urged the Association to quickly resolve its internal wranglings and present a united federation going forward.



Samon Deen, President of the Ghana Paralympics Association, apologized to the Minister on behalf of the team for participating in the event without notifying the Ministry.



He also thanked the minister for facilitating the travel arrangements for them to return from their respective bases to officially hand over the trophy.



He assured that the federation would resolve their issues and show а unified front in order for the Ministry to support and facilitate the team's participation in the Amputee Football World Cup in Turkey next year.



The team's captain, Richard Opentil Arthur explained why they competed in the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations, explaining that their wish was to instil discipline in their federation and team.



He also requested the Minister's assistance in restoring sanity within their federation and facilitating the start of the local Amputee Football League.