Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghana Amputee National Team coach names 9 foreign-based stars in provisional squad for Tri-Nation tournament in England

Ghana Amputee National Team, Black Challenge, head coach Richard Obeng has named 31 players to commence non-residential camping ahead of the Tri-Nation tournament in England.

Head coach Obeng is expected to prune down the provisional squad to 18 players after assessing the 31 players invited for camping.

The Black Challenge contingent will leave the shores of the country for England in late July for the Tri-Nation competition which will feature Poland and host – England.

The Tri-Nation is a new tournament introduced by the English Amputee Football Association ahead of the 2022 AMPUTEE WORLD CUP in Turkey.

Ghana won the 2021 Amputee AFCON tournament after beating Liberia 3-2 in the final last December in Tanzania.

Below is the list of 31 players invited to start camping.

Richard Arthur Opentil – Sahinbey Amputees S.K. -Turkey

Mubarik Mohammed – Sahinbey Amputees S. K – Turkey

Hamza Mohammed – Pendik Amputee S.K. – Turkey

Fuseini Iddi – Pendik Amputee S.K – Turkey

Richard Ekwam – Konya Spor Amputee S.K – Turkey

Yahaya Yussif – Sahinbey Amputee S.K. – Turkey

Emanuel Allotey – Sisli Yeditepe Amputee S.K. – Turkey

Collins Gyamfi – Konyaspor Amputee S.K – Turkey

Cephas Anum – Konyaspor Amputee S. K – Turkey

Bernard Duodu – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana

Bawa Sambia – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana

Jabil Issah – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana

Mohammed Abdul Gafar – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana

Abdulia Kanyiri Suleiman – Our Hope AFC – Ghana

Seth Larbi – Our Hope AFC- Ghana

Bright Xornam Essie – Our Hope AFC – Ghana

Anokye Stephen – Eafsa AFC – Ghana

Daniel Sean Denteh – Eafsa AFC – Ghana

Michael Esiem Aryeh – Global AFC – Ghana

Atsu Abor – Global AFC – Ghana

Prince Nyarko – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana

Kwaku Anor – Eafsa AFC – Ghana

Stephen Attah Asante – Eafsa AFC – Ghana

Blewu Cashius Mensah – Amugisco AFC – Ghana

Emanuel Osei Kwadwo – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana

Mensah Paul – Amugisco AFC – Ghana

Rafiu Amidu – Kumapem AFC – Ghana

Seidu Abdul Razak – Kumapem AFC – Ghana

Isaac Kwabena Eshun – Kumapem AFC – Ghana

Brown William – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana

Quarshie Isaac – Amugisco AFC – Ghana

