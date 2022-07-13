Ghana Amputee National Team coach names 9 foreign-based stars in provisional squad for Tri-Nation tournament in England

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022
Source: ghanasportsonline.com
Ghana Amputee National Team, Black Challenge, head coach Richard Obeng has named 31 players to commence non-residential camping ahead of the Tri-Nation tournament in England.
Head coach Obeng is expected to prune down the provisional squad to 18 players after assessing the 31 players invited for camping.
The Black Challenge contingent will leave the shores of the country for England in late July for the Tri-Nation competition which will feature Poland and host – England.
The Tri-Nation is a new tournament introduced by the English Amputee Football Association ahead of the 2022 AMPUTEE WORLD CUP in Turkey.
Ghana won the 2021 Amputee AFCON tournament after beating Liberia 3-2 in the final last December in Tanzania.
Below is the list of 31 players invited to start camping.
Richard Arthur Opentil – Sahinbey Amputees S.K. -Turkey
Mubarik Mohammed – Sahinbey Amputees S. K – Turkey
Hamza Mohammed – Pendik Amputee S.K. – Turkey
Fuseini Iddi – Pendik Amputee S.K – Turkey
Richard Ekwam – Konya Spor Amputee S.K – Turkey
Yahaya Yussif – Sahinbey Amputee S.K. – Turkey
Emanuel Allotey – Sisli Yeditepe Amputee S.K. – Turkey
Collins Gyamfi – Konyaspor Amputee S.K – Turkey
Cephas Anum – Konyaspor Amputee S. K – Turkey
Bernard Duodu – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana
Bawa Sambia – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana
Jabil Issah – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana
Mohammed Abdul Gafar – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana
Abdulia Kanyiri Suleiman – Our Hope AFC – Ghana
Seth Larbi – Our Hope AFC- Ghana
Bright Xornam Essie – Our Hope AFC – Ghana
Anokye Stephen – Eafsa AFC – Ghana
Daniel Sean Denteh – Eafsa AFC – Ghana
Michael Esiem Aryeh – Global AFC – Ghana
Atsu Abor – Global AFC – Ghana
Prince Nyarko – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana
Kwaku Anor – Eafsa AFC – Ghana
Stephen Attah Asante – Eafsa AFC – Ghana
Blewu Cashius Mensah – Amugisco AFC – Ghana
Emanuel Osei Kwadwo – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana
Mensah Paul – Amugisco AFC – Ghana
Rafiu Amidu – Kumapem AFC – Ghana
Seidu Abdul Razak – Kumapem AFC – Ghana
Isaac Kwabena Eshun – Kumapem AFC – Ghana
Brown William – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana
Quarshie Isaac – Amugisco AFC – Ghana