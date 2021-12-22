Ghana AFCON 2021 squad: How social media reacted to Black Stars provisional squad

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana Coach Milovan Rajevac has named a 30-man provisional squad for the 2022 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. The revelation was made on Tuesday, during a press conference at the GFA Headquarters in Accra.



Football loving fans have taken to various social media platforms to express their opinions on the 30 man squad list whiles some are happy local players have been handed a chance others a questioning the inclusion of certain players.



Coach Milovan has handed call ups to four debutants namely, Khlaid Abdul Mumin of Vitoria de Guimaraes and Salis Abdul Samed from French Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot. Others are Maxwell Abbey Quaye from Accra Great Olympics and David Abagna of Real Tamale United.



The Black Stars will begin camping on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Doha, Qatar for a 17-day training camp in preparation for the Cup of Nations which kicks off on Sunday, January, 09, 2022.



The Black Stars will play three friendly matches while in Qatar. The Ghana Football Association has already concluded talks with Algeria while engagements are on-going for two additional matches.



REACTIONS BELOW:





