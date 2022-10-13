Ghana's preparation for the World Cup is inadequate - Kofi Ntow Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Kofi Ntow Gyan is not happy with the preparations done by Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



The 2022 World Cup will be played in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022.



The Black Stars of Ghana recently played two international friendly games against Brazil in Le Havre, France, and Nicagarua in Lorca, Spain.



Brazil beat Ghana 3-0 and Ghana beat Niacargua 1-0 thanks to a Fatawu Issahaku goal.



“The Brazil and Argentina we always talk about they prepared early. It is not like that here we wait till two weeks to the tournament and start calling in players it does not help us," he said on Dan Kweku Yeboah TV as monitored by footballghana.com



"All this can be attributed to money it is expensive to prepare that is why some of these things worry us. We have money here and if so why don’t we take that money and use it,” he added.