Sports News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana's newbie Tariq Lamptey scores as Brighton beat Arsenal at Emirates

Tariq Lamptey Tariq Lamptey

Ghana’s newbie Tariq Lamptey scored his first goal of the season for Brighton and Hove Albion after starting the game giant Arsenal FC.

The Ghanaian was given a starting berth as a left back in Roberto De Zerbi’s system in the English Qarabao Cup at the Emirates stadium.

He made a darting run into the box before applying a calm finish after he saw the space, shook off the defender using his strong frame and creates enough separation to finish with his left foot.

The 22-year-old scored the third goal as the Seagulls beat the Gunners 3-1 away from home to progress in the cup competition.

