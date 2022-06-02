Ghana's group opponents Uruguay names squad for June friendlies

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana's group opponents, Uruguay already has three friendlies confirmed for the month of June, one of them in Montevideo that will serve as a farewell to the public for long serving players such as Fernando Muslera, Diego Godín, Luis Suárez, Martín Cáceres and Edinson Cavani, and another two in the United States.



The Uruguay Football Association (AUF) released the list of 28 players who will go on to play three consecutive matches in June on its official website.



Uruguay will face off against the United States on the 2nd (Mexico), the 5th and Jamaica on the 11th.



Uruguay, tied in Group H of the World Cup with Korea, Portugal, and Ghana, chose North and Central American countries against three consecutive matches in June.



The Uruguay national team is made up of some high profile players for the friendlies this month.



Edinson Cavani, who is likely to leave Manchester United, as well as Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) and Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), and other players from the world's top clubs are in the list.



In addition, Darwin Nuñez (SL Benfica), Diego Godin (Atletico Mineiro), and Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray SK) have also been called up.



Luis Suarez, who announced his exit from Atletico Madrid, and Son's teammate Rodrigo Bentancour (Tottenham Hotspur) were excluded from the list due to injuries.



Meanwhile, Ghana will face Uruguay, the last opponent of the World Cup Group H game in Qatar.