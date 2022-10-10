Ghana's darling boy Daniel Kofi Kyereh bags third goal in Freiburg’s stalemate against Hertha Berlin

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana’s darling boy Daniel Kofi Kyereh grabbed his third goal of the season for SC Freiburg in the German Bundesliga on Sunday evening away from home.



The 26-year-old Ghanaian international played 76 minutes of the match before he was substituted by Cristian Streich, who’s Freiburg’s manager.



It took 22 minutes into the game before the deadlock was broken by the former FC St Pauli starboy to give the away team a deserving lead.



He connected very well to Ritsu Doan’s from the centre of the box into the bottom right corner with a great deal of composure to make it 1-0.



Hertha equalized through a well-converted spot kick from Dodi Lukebakio in the 34th minute to restore parity.



Suat Serdar scored the second goal for the home team before Kevin Schade snatched a point for the away team.



The Ghanaian international has three goals in all competitions and a second Bundesliga goal for SC Freiburg.