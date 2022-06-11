Ghana's World Cup opponent South Korea draws 2-2 with Paraguay in an international friendly

Sports News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

On Friday evening, the Korean national football team drew 2-2 with Paraguay in an international friendly played at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.



The South Koreans started the game with a strong lineup. Miguel Almiron scored the game's first goal and added a second to stun the fans at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.



Tottenham's Heung-min Son pulled one back for South Korea in the 66th minute. Woo-Young Jung made it 2-2 in added time. Heung-min Son was quick and determined throughout the game.



South Korea is in Group H with Ghana, Portugal, and Uruguay. The Black Stars of Ghana will play South Korea after taking on Portugal in their first game at the 2022 World Cup.



South Korea will play Egypt who was beaten 2-0 by Ethiopia in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers yesterday in another international friendly game on Tuesday, June 14th.