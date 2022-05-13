Ghana's Kwabena Owusu to miss two games due to illness

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Attacker Kwabena Owusu will miss two games Ankaragucu Football branch unit coordinator Emre Yildiz has revealed.



Yildiz added that Owusu had a serious illness last week and was hospitalized for 2 days during a sports program he participated in on Ostim Radio.



Owusu will be unable to play in the Boluspor and Keciorengucu matches since his loan contract will expire at the end of the season.



Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu, who was signed from Azerbaijan's Karabakh squad at the start of the season, played in 23 matches, scoring 10 goals and assisting four goals.



He has been instrumental for the club in the ongoing campaign, he is a fan favourite and the technical handlers at the club are satisfied with his work rate.



Owusu is likely to stay in Turkey after his loan deal and probably play for Ankaragucu who are ready to sign him permanently.