You are here: HomeSports2022 03 06Article 1484348

Sports News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Disclaimer

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana's Joseph Esso scores in MC Alger win over WA Tlemcen in Algeria

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Joseph Esso with his team mate Joseph Esso with his team mate

Former Accra Hearts of Oak SC star player Joseph Esso grabbed his second goal of the season for MC Algers in their 2-0 away win over Tlemcen in the Algerian League 1 on Saturday evening. 

The former Dreams FC talisman, Esso, netted the opening goal of the game in the 67th minute to give his team the lead with a beautiful strike.

He squandered a lot of chances in the opening minutes of the match but finally got his name on the score sheet in the second half.

Samy Frioui grabbed the second goal from the spot with four-minute to end the game to help the Green and Reds secure a vital away win.

The goal is Esso’s second of the campaign for the Algerian side.

MC Algers move on to second on the League table with 36 points from 19 games.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian has not been as prolific as he was in the league last season but has two goals to his name.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Vietnam-based Ghanaian teacher, Mercy Agyei Ankomah

I earned GH¢1,500 as salary in Ghana, now I take GH¢9,000 in Vietnam - Teacher

Businessleading business icon

Saudi delegation meets Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House

Ghana to support Saudi Arabia host 2030 World Expo in Riyadh

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Musician, cum teacher, Priscilla Praise Kwamba

Why a musician asked her parents to reject customary marriage gifts from her boyfriend

Africaleading africa news icon

Yul Edochie

'Make una stop dating broke girls' – Yul Edochie weighs in on the transport fare conversation

Opinionsleading opinion icon

A photo of gold

Why don’t we consider an E-Gold option for Ghana?