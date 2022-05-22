Ghana's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh meets Houston Rockets star Dennis Schroder

Sports News of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh met Houston Rockets star Dennis Schroder at an event in Germany organized by Bild.



The event named "Bild 100" brought together the most exclusive field of participants in Germany who are top decision-makers from sports, politics, business, and the media.



This event was held before the DFB Cup final, the event had a top-class panel and lectures on the future of sport in the area of globalization, monetization, and digitization.



The international special guests, top athletes, top decision-makers, and young influencers expressed their opinions on the various topics raised at the event.



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has had a wonderful season with St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga 2, he made 29 appearances, scored 12 goals, and assisted 9.



The Black Stars attacker was the main man in the St. Pauli team but they missed out on promotion to the top flight this season.



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is in talks with SC Freiburg as reported by Footballghana.com other clubs in the Bundesliga are also interested in signing the attacker this summer.