Ghana's Baba Rahman set to make decision on future soon

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

After spending the whole season on loan at Reading, defender Baba Rahman is due to make a decision on his future.



With two years remaining on his Chelsea contract, the defender has attracted attention from a number of teams in the UK and abroad, however, the Black Stars full-back claims a transfer to Galatasaray has never been considered.



On 16 August 2015, Baba Rahman signed for Chelsea on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £14 million, rising to a potential fee of almost £22 million.



The 27-year-old made his debut on 16 September in a UEFA Champions League tie, playing the full 90 minutes in a 4-0 win at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv.



Last season, he was a regular for the Royals, appearing 29 times, and it is thought that the club is competing for his signing with Championship rivals Middlesbrough.